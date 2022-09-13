Left Menu

What's stopping you from investing in manufacturing, FM Sitharaman asks India Inc

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to know the reasons for India Inc's hesitance regarding investing in manufacturing even as she assured all possible support from the government to facilitate investments in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:28 IST
What's stopping you from investing in manufacturing, FM Sitharaman asks India Inc
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday sought to know the reasons for India Inc's hesitance regarding investing in manufacturing even as she assured all possible support from the government to facilitate investments in the country. "We will do everything to get industry coming and investing here...We have given PLI. I want to hear from India Inc, what's stopping you," the finance minister said while speaking at the Mindmine Summit.

Sitharaman said the government has taken a number of steps to make the business environment conducive. The initiatives taken by the government to support industry include a reduction in corporate tax and the introduction of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost manufacturing.

"Since 2019, when I took charge of the finance ministry, I have been hearing industry doesn't think it's (environment) conducive. Alright, the tax rate was brought down. I keep defending the industry," she said. The finance minister pointed out that foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) have been rising in India even though domestic investors hold back on investment decisions.

"Countries and industries abroad think this is the place to be in now, at this time. FPI and FDI are coming. Stock market is so confident. Is it like Hanuman, and you don't believe in your own capacity and strength," the finance minister asked the Indian Inc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022