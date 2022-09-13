Left Menu

French air traffic to be cut by 50% on Sept. 16 over strikes, authority says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • France

France's DGAC aviation authority on Tuesday announced it has asked airlines to halve their flight schedules on Friday, Sept. 16, due to a planned strike by air traffic controllers.

The cuts affect the whole of France, the DGAC said in a statement.

Also Read: Germany and France oppose EU visa ban for Russian tourists - document

