JSW Steel signs pact with SMS group to reduce carbon emissions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:47 IST
JSW Steel on Tuesday said it has entered into a pact with Germany-based SMS group to examine various cutting-edge solutions and R&D projects to cut down carbon emissions in its iron and steel making operations in the country.

The flagship company of the USD 22 billion JSW Group is pumping in Rs 10,000 crore to reduce carbon emissions from steel manufacturing.

The collaboration will enable both companies to examine opportunities together to reduce carbon emissions and produce green steel.

''We need a new transformative approach focused on green steel vision. With our technology partner SMS group, we are on our way to turning metals green in the world,'' JSW Steel Chairman & MD Sajjan Jindal said in a statement.

SMS group is an engineering and technology company.

