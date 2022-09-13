Left Menu

French air traffic to be cut by 50% on Sept. 16 over strikes, authority says

France's DGAC aviation authority on Tuesday said it has asked airlines to halve their flight schedules on Friday, Sept. France's SNCTA air control union in a statement cited inflation and its demand to hire more people as the reasons for the walkout.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:53 IST
French air traffic to be cut by 50% on Sept. 16 over strikes, authority says

France's DGAC aviation authority on Tuesday said it has asked airlines to halve their flight schedules on Friday, Sept. 16, due to a planned strike by air traffic controllers.

The cuts affect the whole of France, the DGAC said in a statement, adding that it was currently working with the European air travel regulator Eurocontrol to help airlines avoid the country's air space. Strikes across the aviation industry, including ground and cabin personnel who seek to have their salaries adjusted to increased living costs amid high inflation caused severe disruptions to Europe's summer traffic.

In July, several strikes by firefighters and staff at the French capital's CDG hub led to cancellations and delays. France's SNCTA air control union in a statement cited inflation and its demand to hire more people as the reasons for the walkout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022