Euro zone bond yields jump after U.S. inflation data

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday after a surprising rise in U.S. consumer prices in August cemented bets for aggressive rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.1% last month, after an unchanged reading in July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI to dip 0.1%.

Markets also digested more than 20 billion euros ($20 billion) of euro zone debt issuance from the bloc's borrowers against a volatile market backdrop. Germany raised 4.291 billion euros from the reopening of a two-year bond, while Italy raised 7.5 billion euros from the reopening of 3-, 7- and 30-year bonds.

The European Union raised 12 billion euros from a syndicated sale of new five- and 30-year bonds to back its COVID recovery fund, seeing more than 114.5 billion euros of demand, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters. Germany's 10-year yield rose 8.5 basis points (bps) to 1.728%. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Two-year yields rose 9.5 bps to 1.39%, having risen to an 11-year high of 1.43% following the European Central Bank's 75 bp rate hike last week. "There is a lot (of supply) to absorb and investors are understandably nervous about buying more bonds after a hawkish ECB meeting and more generally due to elevated rates of volatility," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING in London.

Investors in the bloc's debt have a lot of news to navigate this week, including reports that ECB policymakers will start a debate about unwinding the bank's 4 trillion-euro balance sheet and details of an emergency energy package the EU is readying to pull down soaring energy bills that have driven inflation to record highs. More issuance is in the works, with Belgium hiring banks to sell a new green bond, likely to be launched on Wednesday.

Spanish inflation for August was revised higher, to 10.5% year-on-year from a first estimate of 10.3%, adding upward pressure to bond yields. Italian bonds outperformed and the 10-year yield was up 4.5 bps at 3.985%, narrowing the closely watched premium over Germany to 225 bps.

The three-month Euribor interbank borrowing rate rose to 1% for the first time since early 2012. ($1 = 0.9985 euros)

