Left Menu

MP: Two killed as bus falls into river

Passers-by helped the passengers come out of the bus before a police team reached the spot and undertook rescue operation, eye witnesses said.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:09 IST
MP: Two killed as bus falls into river
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 15 others injured, five of them critically as a speeding private bus fell into a river along the Indore-Icchapur highway in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place around 5 pm between Dhangaon and Sanawad when the passenger bus, headed for Sanawad, fell off a bridge, said district Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh.

A man and a woman were killed while five persons were injured seriously, he said, adding that ten others sustained minor injuries.

Those seriously injured were shifted to Indore for treatment, he said. As many as 30 passengers were travelling by the bus. Passers-by helped the passengers come out of the bus before a police team reached the spot and undertook rescue operation, eye witnesses said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022