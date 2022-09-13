MP: Two killed as bus falls into river

Two persons were killed and 15 others injured, five of them critically as a speeding private bus fell into a river along the Indore-Icchapur highway in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district on Tuesday, an official said.

The incident took place around 5 pm between Dhangaon and Sanawad when the passenger bus, headed for Sanawad, fell off a bridge, said district Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh.

A man and a woman were killed while five persons were injured seriously, he said, adding that ten others sustained minor injuries.

Those seriously injured were shifted to Indore for treatment, he said. As many as 30 passengers were travelling by the bus. Passers-by helped the passengers come out of the bus before a police team reached the spot and undertook rescue operation, eye witnesses said.

