Commerce ministry considering to allow 100 pc work from home for employees of SEZ units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:51 IST
Commerce ministry considering to allow 100 pc work from home for employees of SEZ units
The commerce ministry is considering to allow 100 per cent work from home for employees of units in special economic zones, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

At present, work from home (WFH) is permitted for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone (SEZ) unit and it can be extended to 50 per cent of the total employees.

Goyal said the government has received requests from several quarters that still there are COVID-related restrictions at several places in different countries and people are not coming to offices.

''We had permitted work from home in SEZ units during COVID times. It was appreciated by all and it also helped in pushing our services exports. It was USD 254 billion last year. This year also there will be jump in that,'' he told reporters here.

The minister said WFH can help in creating job opportunities in smaller cities like Rajkot and Una.

''It is in the interest of the country to allow work from home,'' he said, adding it would be for all sectors in SEZs.

Addressing participants of Board of Trade meeting, Goyal stressed on the need to enter into more trade agreements with developed nations. He urged participants to focus on the possibilities each sector has in FTAs.

The meeting focused on export target setting, the new Foreign Trade Policy (2022-27), and the strategies and measures to be taken in order to take forward domestic manufacturing and exports. The board advises the government on policy measures connected with the Foreign Trade Policy in order to achieve the objectives of boosting India’s trade.

It provides a platform to state governments and Union Territories for articulating state-oriented perspectives on trade policy. It also acts as a platform to Government of India for appraising states about international developments affecting India’s trade. During meeting, presentations were made on a variety of subjects such as import, export performance, restructuring of the Department of Commerce, FTAs and way forward, and states export performance.

The minister suggested to focus on 4-5 areas to promote exports.

He asked states, industry and councils to work together, and full utlisation of trade agreements.

