Left Menu

JSW Steel partners with German firm SMS Group for decarbonisation drive

JSW Steel, the flagship company of the $22 billion JSW Group, on Tuesday forged a collaboration with German-based engineering and technology company SMS group to explore multiple cutting-edge solutions and R&D projects to reduce carbon emission in its iron and steelmaking operations in India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:19 IST
JSW Steel partners with German firm SMS Group for decarbonisation drive
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Steel, the flagship company of the $22 billion JSW Group, on Tuesday forged a collaboration with German-based engineering and technology company SMS group to explore multiple cutting-edge solutions and R&D projects to reduce carbon emission in its iron and steelmaking operations in India. The collaboration will enable the companies to explore opportunities together to reduce carbon emissions and produce green steel in one of the hard-to-abate sectors, according to a joint statement released by the two companies.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between JSW Steel and SMS group GmbH, was signed on Tuesday in Mumbai for exploring solutions for the implementation of the decarbonisation projects across various JSW Steel plants in India. To achieve the task of decarbonisation at various JSW Steel plants, the SMS group, the leading partner with the world use their expertise and experience in metallurgy, industrial processes and digitalisation, shall provide its technology experts design, engineering consultancy and commissioning for executing various projects.

Commenting on the deal, Sajjan Jindal, Chairman & MD, JSW Steel said, "While the steel Industry accounts for 0.7 per cent of the world's economic output, the industry also contributes 7 per cent towards global emissions. We need a new transformative approach focused on green steel vision. With our technology partner SMS group, we are on our way to turning metals green in the world." "We are also committed to build and continually upgrade all our plants with latest available technologies to ensure safe, secure and healthy future for all our stakeholders/ communities. Achieving net zero in steel industry will require major upgrades and capital investments at the steel mills and the initiative will have to be taken at the industry as well as policy level," Jindal said.

As part of the deal, JSW Steel shall make available at its plants all the support to SMS group like raw materials, consumables and manpower for exploring solutions for the implementation of general decarbonisation projects. "Our knowhow and experience in metallurgy combined with our digital expertise and plant technology consultancy enable SMS group and JSW Steel to create a greener metals industry," said Burkhard Dahmen, Chairman of the Managing Board & CEO, SMS Group. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022