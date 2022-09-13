Left Menu

1 killed, 11 injured as gunmen go on rampage in Bihar's Begusarai

PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 13-09-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 22:34 IST
1 killed, 11 injured as gunmen go on rampage in Bihar's Begusarai
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and 11 others critically injured as two gunmen on a motorcycle went on a rampage in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday evening, firing indiscriminately at people in crowded areas, police said.

The gunmen are yet to be identified, they said.

Around 5 pm, the gunmen arrived on a motorcycle at Malhipur Chowk in Begusarai town and opened fire targetting shops in the busy area, police said.

Unable to grasp what had happened, panicked people started running for their lives, while shopkeepers fled leaving their shops open.

The gunmen then went to Barauni Thermal Chowk, Barauni, Teghra, Bachwara and Rajendra Bridge, and continued firing at people, indiscriminately, police said.

A 30-year-old man, Chandan Kumar, was killed and 11 others were critically injured in the mayhem, Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar told reporters.

Some of the injured were admitted to the government hospital in Begusarai, while some were sent to Patna for better treatment, he said.

Security has been beefed up in the district, and all the entry points have been barricaded after the incident, he said.

''We will soon nab the accused persons,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022