Queen’s coffin lands in London for final night at Buckingham Palace

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London on Tuesday evening from Scotland for a final night at Buckingham Palace before its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday for Lying-in-Rest ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on September 8 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

The national anthem played as the coffin was flown from Edinburgh Airport to London, accompanied by the Queen's daughter Princess Anne on a Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft that has been previously used for humanitarian aid missions.

On landing at the RAF Northolt air base in west London, the cortege began its journey by road into central London.

King Charles III, who was in Northern Ireland earlier on Tuesday, had arrived at the royal residence in time to receive the coffin with Queen Consort Camilla.

The oak coffin was placed in a state hearse as a royal salute was given by an RAF guard of honour for its journey to the palace.

