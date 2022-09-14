Left Menu

GST collection sees incremental growth in FY 22-23 first quarter: Delhi govt

The Delhis government GST collection has registered an incremental rise in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, standing at Rs 4,349 crore in August, officials said on Tuesday.The GST collection was Rs 4,113 crore in May, and it grew to Rs 4,313 crore in June and further to Rs 4,327 crore in July.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 00:25 IST
GST collection sees incremental growth in FY 22-23 first quarter: Delhi govt
The Delhi's government GST collection has registered an incremental rise in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, standing at Rs 4,349 crore in August, officials said on Tuesday.

The GST collection was Rs 4,113 crore in May, and it grew to Rs 4,313 crore in June and further to Rs 4,327 crore in July. In August, it rose to Rs 4,349 crore, showing growth in trade and business in the city and consumer demand despite inflation, they said.

In August last year, the GST collection was Rs 3,605 crore, which grew by 21 per cent to Rs 4,349 crore this August.

In May 2021, the GST collection was Rs 2,771 crore and Rs 2,656 crore in June 2021. It was Rs 3,815 crore in July 2021.

