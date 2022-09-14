Colombia's congress approves $93.3 bln budget for 2023
Colombia's congress on Tuesday approved a record budget of 405.6 trillion pesos ($93.3 billion) for next year, including a spending increase meant to fund social programs promised by new leftist President Gustavo Petro. Congress has until Oct. 20 to approve the overall budget bill. The funding uptick also incorporates required increases to public sector salaries and pensions, which must move in tandem with inflation.
Colombia's congress on Tuesday approved a record budget of 405.6 trillion pesos ($93.3 billion) for next year, including a spending increase meant to fund social programs promised by new leftist President Gustavo Petro. The figure - the highest in the country's history - rose by 14.2 trillion pesos from the initial amount proposed by ex-President Ivan Duque shortly before he left office.
"It attempts to respond to the government's major priorities, among them rural reform, rural development, some education programs... resources for the health sector, for the anti-hunger program, also for the peace program, including substitution of illicit crops and other areas," Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said. Congress has until Oct. 20 to approve the overall budget bill.
The funding uptick also incorporates required increases to public sector salaries and pensions, which must move in tandem with inflation. "The budget was calculated with a projected inflation of 8.5%, but clearly it will be higher and we are now budgeting with an inflation of 10.5%," Ocampo told lawmakers.
The additional funds will come from tax revenue and credits with multilateral banks, he added. ($1 = 4,346.91 Colombian pesos)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Colombian
- Ivan Duque
- Colombia
- Gustavo Petro
ALSO READ
Biden to ask Congress for approval of USD 1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan: Reports
Shashi Tharoor mum on contesting party president post, says "election good for Congress"
Election to Congress president's post is good for the party: Tharoor
EXPLAINER-What to look for from China's 20th Communist Party congress
Will make Congress number one party in J-K: JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool