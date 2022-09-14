Left Menu

Colombia's congress approves $93.3 bln budget for 2023

Colombia's congress on Tuesday approved a record budget of 405.6 trillion pesos ($93.3 billion) for next year, including a spending increase meant to fund social programs promised by new leftist President Gustavo Petro. Congress has until Oct. 20 to approve the overall budget bill. The funding uptick also incorporates required increases to public sector salaries and pensions, which must move in tandem with inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 00:38 IST
Colombia's congress approves $93.3 bln budget for 2023

Colombia's congress on Tuesday approved a record budget of 405.6 trillion pesos ($93.3 billion) for next year, including a spending increase meant to fund social programs promised by new leftist President Gustavo Petro. The figure - the highest in the country's history - rose by 14.2 trillion pesos from the initial amount proposed by ex-President Ivan Duque shortly before he left office.

"It attempts to respond to the government's major priorities, among them rural reform, rural development, some education programs... resources for the health sector, for the anti-hunger program, also for the peace program, including substitution of illicit crops and other areas," Finance Minister Jose Antonio Ocampo said. Congress has until Oct. 20 to approve the overall budget bill.

The funding uptick also incorporates required increases to public sector salaries and pensions, which must move in tandem with inflation. "The budget was calculated with a projected inflation of 8.5%, but clearly it will be higher and we are now budgeting with an inflation of 10.5%," Ocampo told lawmakers.

The additional funds will come from tax revenue and credits with multilateral banks, he added. ($1 = 4,346.91 Colombian pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped over weight concerns; Cricket-'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022