Left Menu

Five killed in building collapse in Jordan's capital - police

Five people died after a four-story residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital on Tuesday and rescue efforts were under way to find survivors, police said. Reuters witnesses said civil defence workers were removing debris from the collapsed building to find survivors trapped under the rubble.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 02:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 02:48 IST
Five killed in building collapse in Jordan's capital - police

Five people died after a four-story residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital on Tuesday and rescue efforts were under way to find survivors, police said.

Reuters witnesses said civil defence workers were removing debris from the collapsed building to find survivors trapped under the rubble. Around 14 people were evacuated from the rubble. Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh, who had arrived at the scene, called for an immediate investigation of the collapse in the Webdeh district in the central part of the city.

Police cordoned off the area near the site as crowds watched. Officials said one of the reasons for the collapse was the state of disrepair of the building.

.

Also Read: Residential building collapses in Jordan, 2 dead

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped over weight concerns; Cricket-'My phone's here', Warner ready to talk leadership with Cricket Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Eubank wants son's fight against Benn scrapped o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022