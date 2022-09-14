Left Menu

9 people dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 10:47 IST
9 people dead, 27 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J-K's Poonch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nine people died and 27 more sustained injuries when a mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said here.

The bus, carrying over 36 passengers, was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near the Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian, they said.

The officials said a joint rescue operation by the Army, police and local villagers was underway.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

''Saddened by loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured,'' Sinha tweeted.

