Germany raids, bans 'rocker-like' group United Tribuns

Germany banned the group United Tribuns on Wednesday, describing it as "rocker-like" and accusing members of a raft of violent crimes, while adding that searches of its assets have been launched in nine states.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 11:17 IST
"Members of the 'United Tribuns' group have committed the most serious crimes: sexual offenses, human trafficking offenses and attempted homicides," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. "That's why I have banned the 'United Tribuns' group today."

The ministry said the group had engaged in violent confrontations with rivals, such as the Hells Angels, and posed a serious threat to the public. Formed in 2004 by a former Bosnian boxer, the group says it is interested in martial arts and fitness, but actually strives for power on the gang scene, the ministry added.

