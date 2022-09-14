Germany raids, bans 'rocker-like' group United Tribuns

Germany banned the group United Tribuns on Wednesday, describing it as "rocker-like" and accusing members of a raft of violent crimes while adding that searches of its assets have been launched in nine states. The interior ministry said the ban affected about 100 members of the group in Germany, where all its assets are to be confiscated.

"Members of the 'United Tribuns' group have committed the most serious crimes: sexual offenses, human trafficking offenses and attempted homicides," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement. "That's why I have banned the 'United Tribuns' group today."

The ministry said the group had engaged in violent confrontations with rivals, such as the Hells Angels, and posed a serious threat to the public. Formed in 2004 by a former Bosnian boxer, the group says it is interested in martial arts and fitness, but actually strives for power on the gang scene, the ministry added.

