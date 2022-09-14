Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-09-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 12:26 IST
10 dead, 28 injured as mini-bus plunges into gorge in J-K's Poonch
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Ten people died and 28 more were injured when an overcrowded mini-bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said here.

The bus was on its way to Poonch from Gali Maidan when it met with the accident near Brari Nallah in the border belt of Sawjian around 8.30 am, they said.

The officials said a joint rescue operation by the Army, police, and local villagers were immediately launched.

Nine passengers were found dead on the spot, while another succumbed at a hospital.

The condition of nine of the 28 injured is critical, the officials said.

The bus rolled down several hundred meters into the gorge and hit the hard ground strewn with boulders, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the kin of the deceased.

''Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Sawjian, Poonch. Condolences to bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 5 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. Directed police and civil authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured,'' Sinha tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and leaders of different political parties, including former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, also expressed grief over the loss of life and condoled the bereaved families.

''The loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Sawjian, Poonch is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery of the injured,'' the President tweeted.

Dhankhar said in his tweet, ''Pained to learn about the loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch, Jammu, and Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.'' Abdullah said, ''Very sorry to hear about the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Poonch. May the souls of the departed rest in peace & may the injured make a swift recovery.'' Mehbooba also expressed her shock over the accident. ''Shocked to hear about the unfortunate accident at Sawajian Mandi in Poonch. Deepest condolences to the grieving families & prayers for the injured,'' she tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

