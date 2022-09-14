Left Menu

2 killed in accident in UP's Jaunpur

Additional Police Superintendent Sanjay Kumar said, The accident occurred on Tuesday night when a motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Nevda village of the Line Bazar police station area. A case has been lodged and efforts are on to track the vehicle, he said, adding that the victims were masons.

Two people on a motorcycle died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near a village here, police said on Wednesday.

They were identified as Dal Singar Gautam (45) and Lal Bahadur Gautam (40). They were returning home when the accident occurred on Tuesday night, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Additional Police Superintendent Sanjay Kumar said, ''The accident occurred on Tuesday night when a motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Nevda village of the Line Bazar police station area.'' ''A case has been lodged and efforts are on to track the vehicle,'' he said, adding that the victims were masons.

