Death toll rises to 10 from air strikes in Ethiopia's Tigray region- hospital official

The number of people killed in a second straight day of air strikes against Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, has risen to 10, a hospital official there said.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, the CEO of Ayder Referral Hospital, said they were killed in the second strike to hit the town of Mekelle on Wednesday morning, describing it as a drone strike.

Ethiopian military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesperson Legesse Tulu did not respond to requests for comment.

