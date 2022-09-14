Left Menu

German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa

The German government has sold its last shares in the countrys biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis.The governments Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9 per cent has now been sold to international investors.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:42 IST
German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government has sold its last shares in the country's biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis.

The government's Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9 per cent has now been sold to international investors. The agency's head, Jutta Doenges, said the total proceeds from selling the government's holdings came to 1.07 billion euros (dollars) — a significant gain over the 306 million euros for which the shares were acquired.

Doenges said that "the stabilization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has been concluded successfully" and "the company is once again in private hands." Lufthansa, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion-euro government rescue package in mid-2020. The German government took a 20 per cent stake in the company.

In November, Lufthansa said it had paid back all the aid and canceled funds that it hadn't tapped. It said it drew down about 3.8 billion euros of aid in total, including the 306 million euros that covered the stake taken by the government's economic stabilization fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022