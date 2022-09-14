Railway warehouse workers union working on plan to ensure govt benefits for members

The railway warehouse workers union is working on a plan to ensure government benefits for members after their occupation was recognised as an unorganised sector and added to the e-shram portal list. To bring the workers of the unorganised sector under the purview of government schemes, the central government has started the e-shram scheme. Approximately, around 7.50 lakh workers are working in the sector, loading and unloading rakes and wagons in different locations across the country. At a recently held conference, the Indian Railways trade union, Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) outlined plans to provide government benefits to workers employed at virtually every railway goods shed across India. While the union has been demanding rights and benefits for the workers for a long time, their addition to the portal has been a significant step forward, said Warehouse workers spokesperson Parimal Kanti Mandal. With the registration of the workers in the portal launched by the Ministry of Labour in August 2021, daily wage labourers working in any construction sector or unorganised sector, plumbers, electricians, workers doing watchman duty at construction sites can take advantage of certain benefits which include the Prime Minister’s Security Insurance Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, PM Shram Yogi Mandhan Yojana among others.

