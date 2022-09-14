BMW India Bolsters Its Network Presence Further with a New Dealership in Vizag

Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, India – Business Wire India • KUN Exclusive hosts a fully-fledged dealership.

• Latest BMW Lifestyle and Accessories. • Fast-Charging service for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV).

#SheerDrivingPleasure #BMWIndia BMW India announced the opening of KUN Exclusive's new dealership in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. The dealership offers immersive sales and service brand experience along with access to BMW Premium Selection (BPS) – the used car division of BMW Group India. Located at 45-56-1/3 NH5 Road, Near Port Hospital, Narsimhanagar, Vizag, Andhra Pradesh – 530024, the dealership is headed by Mr. Gautham Gudigopuram, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "BMW is an admired premium auto manufacturer and continues to set new benchmarks in India. BMW Group India is focused on creating unparallel customer experience and continues to strengthen its presence in key and emerging markets across India. Our new dealership in Vizag with our long-term partner KUN Exclusive will be instrumental in catering to the increasing demand for BMW vehicles and offer world-class customer experience in the region." Mr. Gautham Gudigopuram, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive said, "Our partnership with BMW Group India continues to flourish over the years and we are proud of the growth we have achieved together since inception. The new facility in Vizag will continue the tradition of offering the ultimate luxury experience to our clientele and further tap the growing luxury automobile market in the region. Situated at a prime location and equipped with the latest technologies, this facility will play an instrumental role in creating an unrivalled sales and service experience for our discerning customers." The new 'Fully Fledged' facility enables the dealer to provide comprehensive sales and service solutions to customers and optimises built up and operational costs for the dealer. Customers can choose their favourite vehicle from the entire BMW product range. The new facility is strategically located in Vizag and comprises of vehicle display section, office space and a fully equipped workshop with two mechanical bays. The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection is showcased for automotive enthusiasts. The facility also has installed a 24 kw DC Charger for charging of BEV Vehicles in its parking area. An interactive Emotional Virtual Experience (EVE) along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their dream car as per their choice. The customer lounge offers a relaxed ambience for customers to enjoy a cup of the finest coffee and discuss various aspects of owing a BMW vehicle with sales consultants.

A range of individual and attractive financing options are through BMW India Financial Services available for new and used cars. A dedicated team of finance and insurance consultants offer personalised advice and provide suitable financing options as per customers' needs and future plans. Customers can choose a trade-in offer for a fair exchange value, hassle free documentation and evaluation of vehicle at their doorsteps.

The facility diligently follows comprehensive sanitisation process of its premises, display vehicles and workstations.

