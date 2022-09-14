Left Menu

Harsha Engineers' IPO oversubscribed on Day 1

The initial public offering of Harsha Engineers International was oversubscribed on the very first day of its issuance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:22 IST
Harsha Engineers' IPO oversubscribed on Day 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering of Harsha Engineers International was oversubscribed on the very first day of its issuance. At the time of writing this report, the company's overall IPO was subscribed 1.13 times, exchange data showed.

The public issue will conclude on Friday. Harsha Engineering International is a major manufacturer of precision bearing cages, in terms of revenue, in the organised sector in India, and is touted among the leading manufacturers of precision bearing cages globally.

It plans to raise Rs 755 crore through the IPO that comprises a fresh issue of Rs 455 crore and an offer for the sale of shares worth Rs 300 crore by promoters. Some proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for debt repayment, for funding capital expenditure, infrastructure repairs and renovation and general corporate purposes.

Following are some of the views by brokerage firms about the company's IPO: Anand Rathi

With over 35 years of operating history in the precision bearing cages market, a brightening outlook of the global automobile sector, a high degree of focus on manufacturing complex and specialized precision stamped components, robust revenue & profit growth of 22% and 105 per cent in the last three years we believe that HEIL is well-placed to capture growth recovery in the auto/auto ancillary sector...We recommend a 'SUBSCRIBE' rating for this IPO. Geojit Financial Services

HEIL will not be impacted by the automotive segment's shift towards EVs as they are not manufacturing needle bearings cages, which are engine components, while the EV shift will increase the precision requirements sought by customers, which will help companies like HEIL to further improve their market share... Considering its strong financials and market share, the China-plus-one strategy by major economies and the growing outsourcing trend of bearing manufacturers, we assign a "Subscribe" rating on a medium to long-term basis. Choice Broking

Considering the future growth outlook of the bearing market; HEIL's dominant position in the bearing cage market and the demanded attractive valuations, we assign a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for the issue. Hem Securities

The company is a comprehensive solution provider offering a diversified suite of precision engineering products across geographies and end-user industries and has long-standing relationships with leading clientele. The company's strategically located domestic and international production facilities and warehouses and expertise in tooling, design development and automation with a consistent track record of growth and financial performance are looking strong to us. Hence, looking after all the above, we recommend "Subscribe" to this issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022