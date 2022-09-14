Left Menu

141 passengers evacuated from AI Express plane at Muscat airport following smoke warning

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:29 IST
As many as 141 passengers were evacuated from an Air India Express plane at Muscat airport on Wednesday following a smoke warning, according to an airline source.

The incident happened while the Kochi-bound Boeing 737-800 aircraft was taxiing and after the warning, the passengers were evacuated as a precautionary measure, the source said.

There were 141 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft that was operating flight IX 442, the source said.

Aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to an official.

Alternative arrangements are being made to bring the passengers from Muscat to Kochi, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

