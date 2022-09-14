Ghana inflation rises to 33.9% in August, highest since 2001

Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to 33.9% annually in August from 31.7% in July, the statistics service said on Wednesday, hitting its highest since 2001 just weeks after the largest lending rate hike in the country's history.

The central bank raised rates by 300 basis points to 22% last month at an emergency meeting to address the economy's rapid deterioration. The depreciation of the cedi currency has largely stabilized in the wake of that meeting, after a sharp decline in the first half of August. It has lost over a third against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

