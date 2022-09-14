Left Menu

Ghana inflation rises to 33.9% in August, highest since 2001

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 15:43 IST
Ghana inflation rises to 33.9% in August, highest since 2001
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Consumer inflation in Ghana climbed to 33.9% annually in August from 31.7% in July, the statistics service said on Wednesday, hitting its highest since 2001 just weeks after the largest lending rate hike in the country's history.

The central bank raised rates by 300 basis points to 22% last month at an emergency meeting to address the economy's rapid deterioration. The depreciation of the cedi currency has largely stabilized in the wake of that meeting, after a sharp decline in the first half of August. It has lost over a third against the dollar since the beginning of the year.

Also Read: Former Indian diplomat AR Ghanashyam recalls his candid conversation with Queen Elizabeth

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022