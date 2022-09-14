Left Menu

Exports rises marginally in August; trade gap more than doubles to 27.98 billion

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 16:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

India's exports rose marginally by 1.62 per cent to USD 33.92 billion and trade deficit more than doubled to USD 27.98 billion in August, data released by the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Trade deficit in August 2021 stood at USD 11.71 billion.

Imports rose by 37.28 per cent to USD 61.9 billion in August this year.

During April-August 2022-23, exports registered a growth of 17.68 per cent to USD 193.51 billion. Imports during the five-month period of this fiscal grew by 45.74 per cent to USD 318 billion.

Trade deficit widened to USD 124.52 billion in April-August this fiscal as against USD 53.78 billion in the same period last year.

