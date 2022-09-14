UP: 16 students injured in school bus-truck collision
At least 16 students were injured when a school bus overturned after colliding with a truck here on Wednesday morning, police said. A speeding truck rammed into a bus belonging to Sai Inter College while overtaking, due to which the bus overturned on a roadside, he said.Three students have been referred to Jhansi Medical College in critical condition, the CO said.
At least 16 students were injured when a school bus overturned after colliding with a truck here on Wednesday morning, police said. Circle Officer (CO) Ram Pravesh Rai said the accident took place on Paswara-Ratauli road. A speeding truck rammed into a bus belonging to Sai Inter College while overtaking, due to which the bus overturned on a roadside, he said.
Three students have been referred to Jhansi Medical College in critical condition, the CO said.
