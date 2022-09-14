Bank of Baroda raises interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore

Bank of Baroda has raised the interest rates on retail term deposits of below Rs 2 crore by up to 0.20 percent. The new rates come to effect on September 13, 2022.

The one-year tenor domestic and NRO (Non-Resident Ordinary) term deposit will offer an interest of 5.50 percent, up from 5.30 percent earlier, the bank said on Wednesday.

Deposits for above 400 days to 3 years will earn an interest of 5.50 percent, up from 5.45 percent. For the above 3 years to 10 years, the new rate is 5.65 percent, up by 0.15 percent.

For senior citizens, there will be a higher rate of interest for one-year deposits at 6 percent from 5.80 percent earlier.

Likewise, for other tenors applicable to resident senior citizens, the new rates will range from 6-6.65 percent as against 5.95-6.50 percent.

Among others, the bank has also raised the interest on 'Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit' for 5 to 10 years tenor to 5.65 percent, up by 0.15 percent. For senior citizens, the deposits will earn up to 6.65 percent.

The lender has also hiked the savings rate on Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit of Rs 15 lakh and less than Rs 2 crore for domestic, NRO, and NRE (Non-Resident External) account holders to up to 5.80 percent from 5.65 percent.

Baroda Tiranga Deposit Scheme, which is available in two tenor buckets -- offering interest rates of 5.75 percent per annum for 444 days and 6 percent per annum for 555 days -- continues to be available till 31st December 2022.

Senior citizens earn an additional interest rate of 0.50 percent per annum, while Non-Callable Deposits get 0.15 percent per annum more, said the lender.

