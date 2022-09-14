Portal for scheme for promotion of MSMEs in North East region and Sikkim inaugurated

Union Minister of MSME, Shri Narayan Rane, chaired the 18th meeting of the National Board of MSME (NBMSME) held today. Minister of State for MSME, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, graced the occasion.

Shri Rane inaugurated the portal for the scheme for promotion of MSMEs in North East Region (NER) and Sikkim. The Minister launched the integration of Udyam and NCS portals, which was announced in Budget 2022. A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Ministry of MSME and Common Service Centre in connection with Udyam Registration Portal.

During the Board meeting, the Minutes of the 17th meeting of National Board of MSME held on 23rd March, 2022 were confirmed. It was observed in the Action Taken Report that all recommendations of the 17th meeting had been taken up by the Ministry of MSME and appropriate action has been taken for proper resolution of the relevant issues.

Presiding over the meeting, Shri Narayan Rane assured that all the valuable suggestions made by the members during the meeting would be considered appropriately. He highlighted the contribution of the MSME sector in GDP, exports & employment. He stressed the need to address the issue of delayed payments to Micro & Small Enterprises.

Union Minister lauded the launch of the portal pertaining to NER and Sikkim for the promotion and development of MSMEs in the region. He also specifically mentioned the integration of the portal of Udyam with that of National Career Service (NCS) as an opportunity for the MSME sector to have access to the employable manpower database of NCS. Referring to the signing of MoU between Ministry of MSME and Common Service Centre, Shri Rane said it will expand the handholding support to enterprises residing in remote areas and help them to avail benefits of Government schemes and Priority Sector Lending.

Senior officers of Central and State Governments, office bearers of different industry associations, and other delegates also attended the meeting. On the occasion of National Hindi Diwas, Union Minister of MSME congratulated all the participants.

(With Inputs from PIB)