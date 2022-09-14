North Korea invited to send envoy to Queen Elizabeth's funeral - source
Britain is inviting a representative from North Korea to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, but Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela will not be given an invite, a foreign office source said on Wednesday.
The invitation for North Korea would be at an ambassadorial level, the source said.
