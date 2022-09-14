Left Menu

French court fines Yemenia Airways for 2009 crash

A French court on Wednesday said Yemenia Airways was guilty of involuntary homicide linked to a 2009 plane crash that killed 152, a court spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday. The airline was ordered to pay a 225,000 euro ($225,045) fine, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 19:29 IST
French court fines Yemenia Airways for 2009 crash

A French court on Wednesday said Yemenia Airways was guilty of involuntary homicide linked to a 2009 plane crash that killed 152, a court spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The airline was ordered to pay a 225,000 euro ($225,045) fine, according to a court document seen by Reuters. It also needs to pay more than one million euros in damages and legal costs. "French justice has acknowledged that Yemenia committed serious mistakes," said Said Assoumani, head of the victims' families association. "The ruling is excellent and consistent with our expectations."

Yemenia Airways could not immediately be reached for comment. The company has 10 days to appeal the court's decision. The Airbus A310-300 that had left Yemen with 153 people on board, including 66 French nationals, crashed into the sea off the Indian Ocean archipelago of Comoros as it approached in bad weather. Only one person survived, a girl who was 12 years old at the time.

($1 = 0.9998 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022