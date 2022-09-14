Left Menu

Tata Steel to raise Rs 2000 cr through issuance of NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:49 IST
Tata Steel to raise Rs 2000 cr through issuance of NCDs
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel on Wednesday said it will raise Rs 2,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, the steel major said that its committee of directors constituted by the Board of Directors on September 14 approved the issue of debt securities in the form of NCDs.

The issue is divided into two series, Tata Steel said.

In series one, 5,000 NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000 each will be issued to raise an amount aggregating Rs 500 crore.

The date date of allotment for first series is September 20, 2022 and its date of maturity is September 20, 2027.

While, under the second series, 15,000 NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000 each will be issued to raise another Rs 1,500 crore. Its allotment date is also September 20, 2022, maturity date is September 20, 2032.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022