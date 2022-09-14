Left Menu

TCS launches mobility cloud suite for automotive enterprises

India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced the launch of a Mobility Cloud Suite to help automotive manufacturers and suppliers adapt to the rapid changes in their industry and accelerate the expansion of their ecosystems.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:44 IST
TCS launches mobility cloud suite for automotive enterprises
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday announced the launch of a Mobility Cloud Suite to help automotive manufacturers and suppliers adapt to the rapid changes in their industry and accelerate the expansion of their ecosystems. TCS Mobility Cloud Suite includes ready-to-deploy, automotive-specific and industry- and cloud-agnostic solutions, digital frameworks, custom solutions, accelerators, and use cases.

These curated offerings help automakers and their solution providers embrace digital technologies and new business models across the entire mobility value chain--from product design and manufacturing to sales and warranty, as well as new ecosystem partnerships, TCS said in a statement. "TCS Mobility Cloud Suite is a one-stop-shop for automotive companies to unleash the power of cloud and cross-industry know-how so they can accelerate their journey toward electric and autonomous vehicles, take customer experience to new heights, and ignite new ecosystem partnerships," said Partha Reddy, Head, Manufacturing, Energy and Resources, TCS Americas.

"It harnesses our technology expertise combined with our deep contextual knowledge of not just automotive, but all major industries, like financial services, insurance, retail, utilities, telecom, hospitality, and government, that need to work in concert to supercharge the future of the mobility ecosystem," Reddy said. Regardless of where enterprises are on their cloud journey, TCS Mobility Cloud Suite is designed to guide their business and technology strategies. It complements and helps users get the most out of their existing cloud and IT posture, including their chosen technology solution providers and alliances, to achieve their desired business outcomes.

The suite is packed with solutions that enable concurrent product development and testing, autonomous factories, resilient supply chains, and superior customer experience. Importantly, it simplifies navigating the expanding mobility ecosystem so that automotive companies can cultivate new partnerships and business endeavors, such as subscription-based service models and public-private ventures to enable smart city experiences. The advancement of digital technologies, increasing consumer expectations, and electrification of vehicles-- not to mention the ongoing supply chain disruptions and sustainability imperatives--are blurring the traditional boundaries within the industry and forcing automakers and suppliers to work differently to accelerate automotive enterprise transformation. In fact, 71 per cent of senior automotive executives think that, by 2025, more than a quarter of their revenue will come from industries and digital ecosystems they don't operate in today, according to TCS' 2021 Global Leadership Study. (ANI)

