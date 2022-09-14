Ghatkopar-Versova Metro services disrupted due to technical snag during rush hour

Metro services on the Ghatkopar -Andheri -Versova route in suburban Mumbai were affected due to a snag in overhead wires on Wednesday evening.

The services came to a halt between Versova and Airport Road stations between 8.20 pm and 9 pm, said a spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One. Services resumed later, the spokesperson added.

More than 3.25 lakh commuters use the Metro services between Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova every day.

