Left Menu

Ghatkopar-Versova Metro services disrupted due to technical snag during rush hour

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:51 IST
Ghatkopar-Versova Metro services disrupted due to technical snag during rush hour
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Metro services on the Ghatkopar -Andheri -Versova route in suburban Mumbai were affected due to a snag in overhead wires on Wednesday evening.

The services came to a halt between Versova and Airport Road stations between 8.20 pm and 9 pm, said a spokesperson of Mumbai Metro One. Services resumed later, the spokesperson added.

More than 3.25 lakh commuters use the Metro services between Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova every day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022