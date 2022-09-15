U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak to cancel all long-distance trains

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said it will cancel all of its long-distance trains starting on Thursday because of a potential freight rail work stoppage that could start the following day. Amtrak workers are not involved in the labor dispute but the railroad operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles (33,800 km) outside the U.S. Northeast Corridor on track owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.

Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF and Norfolk Southern have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals with three holdout unions representing about 60,000 workers before a work stoppage affecting freight and Amtrak could begin. Amtrak made its announcement on Wednesday after earlier in the week deciding to cancel 10 long-distance trains ahead of the Friday deadline.

The latest trains to be canceled starting on Thursday are: the Auto Train (Washington to Sanford, Florida), Capitol Limited (Washington to Pittsburgh), Cardinal (Washington to Chicago) and the Palmetto (south of Washington to Savannah, Georgia). Some commuter train systems such as Chicago's Metra have also said they will be forced to begin cutting service on Thursday. Minnesota's Northstar Commuter Rail, operated under contract by Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF that serves the Minneapolis area, said its service could be suspended as early as Friday.

