Left Menu

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak to cancel all long-distance trains

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said it will cancel all of its long-distance trains starting on Thursday because of a potential freight rail work stoppage that could start the following day. Minnesota's Northstar Commuter Rail, operated under contract by Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF that serves the Minneapolis area, said its service could be suspended as early as Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 01:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 01:54 IST
U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak to cancel all long-distance trains

U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak said it will cancel all of its long-distance trains starting on Thursday because of a potential freight rail work stoppage that could start the following day. Amtrak workers are not involved in the labor dispute but the railroad operates almost all of its 21,000 route miles (33,800 km) outside the U.S. Northeast Corridor on track owned, maintained and dispatched by freight railroads.

Railroads including Union Pacific, Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF and Norfolk Southern have until a minute after midnight on Friday to reach tentative deals with three holdout unions representing about 60,000 workers before a work stoppage affecting freight and Amtrak could begin. Amtrak made its announcement on Wednesday after earlier in the week deciding to cancel 10 long-distance trains ahead of the Friday deadline.

The latest trains to be canceled starting on Thursday are: the Auto Train (Washington to Sanford, Florida), Capitol Limited (Washington to Pittsburgh), Cardinal (Washington to Chicago) and the Palmetto (south of Washington to Savannah, Georgia). Some commuter train systems such as Chicago's Metra have also said they will be forced to begin cutting service on Thursday. Minnesota's Northstar Commuter Rail, operated under contract by Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF that serves the Minneapolis area, said its service could be suspended as early as Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022