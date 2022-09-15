Left Menu

Michael Kors mixes urban sensible with resort ease for spring/summer 2023

When I go to cities now, people are kind of dressed like they're at a resort when the weather is warm," he said. "It can go to a resort or it works in the city," said Kors.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 03:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 03:07 IST
Michael Kors mixes urban sensible with resort ease for spring/summer 2023

Designer Michael Kors brought resort chic to the city at New York Fashion Week, in a versatile collection inspired by his post-pandemic travel binge.

"When I go to a resort now where people would have before been totally not dressed, they're dressed up. When I go to cities now, people are kind of dressed like they're at a resort when the weather is warm," he said. "So, it's sort of urban resort because... I'm a big city boy, but I'm a beach bum."

Models in billowing shirts and kaftans zigzagged down a runway flanked by large palms before landing on an outdoor sidewalk. Poppy red, palm green and turquoise declared spring and summer, while metallics provided shimmer and glamour. "It can go to a resort or it works in the city," said Kors. "And then on the other hand, black done in a very sort of linear, graphic way that can again go from the city to a resort. And then, yes, electric, electric shades worn head to toe."

Serena Williams and Anne Hathaway were among the celebrities who attended the show on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022