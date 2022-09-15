PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Kwasi Kwarteng seeks to scrap bankers' bonus cap to boost City https://on.ft.com/3S6zFPa - London hospitality venues urged to stay open for Queen's funeral https://on.ft.com/3BkmCTu

- EU targets 140 billion euro from windfall taxes on energy companies https://on.ft.com/3BDZeBV - UK government pledges to backdate energy support for companies https://on.ft.com/3UcmRbN

- Truss seeks to allay fears of civil service purge but lines up changes https://on.ft.com/3U9pz1Y Overview

- British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is seeking to scrap Britain's cap on bankers' bonuses, introduced after the 2008 financial crash, in a controversial move to boost London's global competitiveness. - London authorities are advising hospitality businesses to be "ready to open their doors" to serve huge crowds on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral after companies raised concerns about a potential backlash against planned closures.

- The European Union is planning to raise 140 billion euro ($139.72 billion) from energy companies' profits to soften the blow of record-high prices this winter in what would amount to a new bloc-wide levy in response to the crisis over Ukraine. - Ministers have promised to backdate "if necessary" any support for UK companies facing soaring energy bills, in an attempt to allay fears that the new scheme will struggle to launch before November.

- British prime minister Liz Truss is seeking to calm fears across Whitehall of a purge of senior civil servants, following the abrupt sacking last week of Sir Tom Scholar as permanent secretary to the Treasury. ($1 = 1.0020 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)