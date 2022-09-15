Bharat Jodo Yatra started to break govt's silence on inflation: Cong

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over the wholesale price-based inflation remaining in double digits for 17 months and said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break the government's silence on inflation.

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to an 11-month low of 12.41 percent in August, on softening in prices of manufactured and fuel products, even as food items remained expensive.

Although the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation declined for three consecutive months in August, it remained in double-digit for 17 months beginning April last year. The inflation was 13.93 percent in July and 11.64 percent in August last year.

''Why is the Modi government silent on back-breaking inflation?'' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Bharat Jodo Yatra has been started to break this silence,'' he said and shared a media report on the wholesale price-based inflation being in double digits for 17 months.

After traversing a total of 150 kilometers since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken a rest day on Thursday in the Kollam district of Kerala before resuming the march on September 16.

