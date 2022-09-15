WNS Releases Second Annual Corporate ESG Report

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & London, United Kingdom & New York, United States – Business Wire India WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced the release of its second annual corporate ESG report titled ‘Co-creating a Sustainable Future: People, Planet and Partnership’. The report details WNS’ ongoing sustainability efforts across key environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics.

The FY 2021-2022 report details the company’s progress on material ESG topics, including ‘helping our people outperform’, ‘caring for our communities’, ‘protecting our planet’, and ‘ethics, integrity and compliance’.

“I am delighted to present our second annual corporate ESG report, which details our efforts to create a purposeful partnership with all our stakeholders. Every day, WNS strives to enable our 55,000+ employees, 400+ clients, business partners and local communities to co-create a better tomorrow. We are committed to incorporating sustainability principles into everything we do – be it in delivering services and solutions to clients or being responsible to our people, society, and the planet,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

The report highlights WNS’ advances across ESG topics, including progress in green energy/energy star facilities, gender balance and equality, and leveraging the WNS Cares Foundation (WCF) to help ‘educate, empower and enrich’ the lives of more than 1 million children and youth globally. WNS has also joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) as a signatory, and announced its intention to sign a commitment letter to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) by December 2022.

This report has been developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option. Also, the report is aligned to Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, UN Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and UN Global Compact principles.

