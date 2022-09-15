Left Menu

New energy shares drag China stocks lower, Fed rate-decision jitters weigh

China stocks fell on Thursday, as money managers offloaded new energy shares to snap up property developers on reports of forthcoming government support, while cautious investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week. Shares of technology giants and biotech firms, however, lifted the Hong Kong market.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-09-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 10:45 IST
New energy shares drag China stocks lower, Fed rate-decision jitters weigh
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks fell on Thursday, as money managers offloaded new energy shares to snap up property developers on reports of forthcoming government support, while cautious investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week.

Shares of technology giants and biotech firms, however, lifted the Hong Kong market. ** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index lost 0.7% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1%.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged up 0.5%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 0.6%. ** Other Asian equities were steady but fragile, a day after broad sell-offs as investors weighed the risk of the Fed announcing a 100 basis point interest rate.

** "Investors are still in a wait-and see attitude as you can see from the weak trade volume today in Hong Kong," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Group, adding that the big rate hike worries will continue to weigh on the capital inflows. ** China's Chengdu city will lift a full COVID-19 lockdown in all districts still facing strict movement curb.

** Five of China's largest banks cut personal deposit rates, a move that could ease the pressure on their margins after recent lending rate cuts to revive the economy. ** Southern city of Guangzhou will allow reductions in home prices to 20% from 6% previously, the first top-tier cities to do so, Chinese financial news outlet Yicai reported.

** Property stocks led the gains, with the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index jumping over 4% , while China's CSI Real Estate Index rose 2.6%. ** New energy shares tumbled 4.7%, semiconductor names dropped 2.9%, while shares in automobiles went down 3.3%, and consumer discretionary lost 2.2%, respectively.

** Chinese drug services providers Wuxi Bio rebounded 6.7% after slumping over 20% in the past two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022