TCS launches Mobility Cloud Suite for automakers and suppliers

TCS Mobility Cloud Suite is a one-stop-shop for automotive companies to unleash the power of cloud and cross-industry know-how so they can accelerate their journey toward electric and autonomous vehicles, take customer experience to new heights, and ignite new ecosystem partnerships, said Head, Manufacturing, Energy and Resources, TCS Americas, Partha Reddy.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 11:05 IST
Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday announced the launch of TCS Mobility Cloud Suite, offering a curated collection of Cloud-based solutions and multi-industry business know-how for automakers and suppliers expanding their mobility ecosystems. The Suite includes ready-to-deploy, automotive-specific, and industry- and cloud-agnostic solutions, digital frameworks, custom solutions, accelerators, and use cases, a TCS statement said.

''These curated offerings help auto-makers and their solution providers embrace digital technologies and new business models across the entire mobility value chain—from product design and manufacturing to sales and warranty, as well as new ecosystem partnerships'', it said. ''TCS Mobility Cloud Suite is a one-stop-shop for automotive companies to unleash the power of the cloud and cross-industry know-how so they can accelerate their journey toward electric and autonomous vehicles, take customer experience to new heights, and ignite new ecosystem partnerships,'' said Head, Manufacturing, Energy and Resources, TCS Americas, Partha Reddy.

