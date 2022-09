H&M's June-August sales lag expectations

Swedish H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a smaller increase than expected in June-August net sales. The fiscal third-quarter net sales were up 3% from a year-earlier at 57.5 billion crowns ($5.36 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 5% rise to 58.6 billion crowns.

Measured in local currencies, sales were down 4%. ($1 = 10.7226 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)