H&M's June-August sales lag expectations

H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a smaller rise than expected in June-August net sales. Fiscal third-quarter net sales at the Swedish group were up 3% from a year-earlier at 57.5 billion crowns ($5.36 billion).

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 15-09-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 11:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Fiscal third-quarter net sales at the Swedish group were up 3% from a year-earlier at 57.5 billion crowns ($5.36 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 5% rise to 58.6 billion crowns. "The third quarter got off to a weak start, in common with the industry in many of the group's major markets," H&M said in a statement.

"Sales improved sequentially during the quarter, with a better start for the autumn collections than last year." Measured in local currencies, sales were down 4%.

($1 = 10.7226 Swedish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

