Indus Towers is 1st to receive CII-WAREX Titanium rating for five warehouses

Indus Towers Limited (formerly Bharti Infratel Limited), India's leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure has been recognised for excellence in warehousing by CII Institute of Logistics. It has been conferred with the CII-WAREX - Warehouse Excellence and Certification for its warehouses in Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh East, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, making Indus Towers the only company in India to have five Titanium-rated warehouse facilities. Additionally, its warehouse in Maharashtra (Mumbai) received a Platinum rating- second highest in the WAREX level of accreditations.

Venkatesh Seshadri, Head - Supply Chain Consulting, CII Institute of Logistics, said, ''Indus Towers is the first ever organization in India to have four of their Warehouses CII-WAREX Titanium rated. The most coveted Titanium rating has been offered to Indus Towers as a recognition of (1) Process adherence (2) Operational efficiency in terms of throughput (3) Green Practices related to deployment of Solar Power and other progressive measures like 'cradle-to-cradle' approach by way of re-utilization of material from scrap.'' Bimal Dayal, Managing Director & CEO, Indus Towers, said, ''This certification is testimony of Indus' robust supply chain that ultimately contributes to enhancing uptime, coverage and service quality of our towers while lowering operational costs for customers and minimizing our carbon footprint. Our warehouse facilities at Rajpura, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Tiruchirapalli not only meet the CII-WAREX benchmarked score but have surpassed the levels that exemplify a robust warehouse model.'' Warehouse support in any business process has become a quintessential focus point since it regulates the inventory in both upstream and downstream function. The operations and functions of a warehouse has now become very critical as it defines the efficiency of a production and the level of customer satisfaction. Indus Towers has a PAN India presence and 22 warehouses spread across states measuring 21 lakh sq ft area to cater inventory management and supplies in a most sustainable and synchronised manner.

WAREX certification is awarded to companies having Robust Supply Chain with Scalable Warehouse Operations and Process Adherence across diversified geographies with Uniform Ways of Working. CII-WAREX Certification Process comprises of Various Tollgates and Parameters towards meeting the benchmarked standards of Industry including Infrastructure/ Operations/ Risk and Compliances/ IT Advancements etc which acts as a Precursor for achieving the Pinnacle. WAREX Certification is a Testimony towards recognizing Synchronised efforts and Processes being adhered encompassing Levels of Complexity, Sustainability and Scalability required to have State of Art Green Warehouses of Indus Towers.

CII Institute of Logistics - Centre of Excellence for Supply Chain is an Industry Led and Industry Managed Organization playing a Pivotal Role in India's development process. It works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the growth of Industry in India, partnering Industry and government alike through advisory and consultative processes. CII offers Warehouse Certification process for the benefits of business in India.

About Indus Towers Limited Indus Towers Limited (formerly Bharti Infratel Limited) is India's leading provider passive telecom infrastructure and it deploys, owns, and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators. The Company's portfolio of over 1,86,474 telecom towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The Company has been the industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations.

