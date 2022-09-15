Left Menu

Cyrus Mistry accident: Anahita Pandole undergoes surgery

Dr Anahita Pandole, who survived the car accident in which former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died earlier this month, underwent a pelvic surgery at a private hospital here on Thursday.Anahita and her husband Darius Pandole are undergoing treatment at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in the city following the September 4 accident in neighbouring Palghar district.Dr Anahita Pandole has been operated today for pelvic reconstruction by an expert team of doctors at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Updated: 15-09-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 12:42 IST
“Dr Anahita Pandole has been operated today for pelvic reconstruction by an expert team of doctors at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Given the complex pelvic fracture, multiple opinions of various experts around the world were also taken including doctors from USA, UK, Europe and more,” said Dr Tarang Gianchandani, hospital CEO, in a statement. Dr Peter V Giannoudis, chairman of Academic Department of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery at University of Leeds, was flown in for providing expert advice, the statement added. Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after their car hit a road divider on a bridge on the Surya river in Palghar district. Anahita Pandole (55) who was at the wheel and her husband Darius (60) suffered injuries.

