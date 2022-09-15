H&M sales miss as retailer struggles to compete with Zara
"As we saw from Primark last week, we think the more value conscious end of the sector is proving very challenging in Europe ex-UK, reflecting where pressures on household cashflow are most acute," RBC analysts said in a note, noting German industry data showing falling store sales in the period. H&M's performance substantially underperformed market leader Inditex, the owner of Zara, which this week posted sales growth in constant currency terms of 16% for its May-July quarter.
H&M reported on Thursday lower-than-expected quarterly sales as shoppers tighten their belts with energy and food bills soaring and the world's second-biggest fashion retailer struggles to compete with rival Zara. Third-quarter net sales at the Swedish group were up 3% from a year earlier at 57.5 billion crowns ($5.4 billion), short of the 5% which analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast for the June-August quarter.
"The third quarter got off to a weak start, in common with the industry in many of the group's major markets," H&M, which does the bulk of its business in Europe, said in a statement. "Sales improved sequentially during the quarter, with a better start for the autumn collections than last year."
Measured in local currencies, sales were down 4%. "As we saw from Primark last week, we think the more value conscious end of the sector is proving very challenging in Europe ex-UK, reflecting where pressures on household cashflow are most acute," RBC analysts said in a note, noting German industry data showing falling store sales in the period.
H&M's performance substantially underperformed market leader Inditex, the owner of Zara, which this week posted sales growth in constant currency terms of 16% for its May-July quarter. The Spanish group's growth pace however slowed to 11% in the Aug.1-Sept. 11 period. Inditex on Wednesday flagged further price hikes this autumn to offset soaring costs, despite worries demand would wane due to the cost of living crisis.
Shares in H&M, which were down 36% year-to-date at Wednesday's close, were roughly unchanged in early trade. Analysts said it was holding up due to the company's comment that its autumn collections have been well received. H&M is due to publish its full third-quarter earnings report on Sept. 29.
($1 = 10.7226 Swedish crowns)
