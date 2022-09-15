Left Menu

FACTBOX-India panel recommendations for booming online gaming industry

* The federal government should consider enacting a separate law to regulate online gaming as a "long-term measure".

India should create a regulatory body to classify online games as based on skill or chance, introduce rules to block prohibited formats, and take a stricter stance on online gambling, a government panel said in a report seen by Reuters.

The much-awaited report is seen as shaping the future of the mobile gaming industry in India, estimated to reach $5 billion by 2025, from $1.5 billion currently. Here are some of the highlights of the panel's proposed regulatory framework recommendation in its draft report:

* The federal government should consider enacting a separate law to regulate online gaming as a "long-term measure". As an "interim measure", until such a new law is enacted, the industry can be regulated through rules drafted under India's existing IT law. * India's IT ministry would act as the central ministry for online gaming, except for e-sports and games of chance.

* Any new legal framework should apply to both real money and free games of skill, including esports, online fantasy sports, card games, and such other casual games that may impose a significant impact. The rules would apply to both gaming companies in India and those operating outside but targeting Indian users. * Creation of a regulatory body for the online gaming industry, which among other things will determine what qualifies as a game of skill, and certify different gaming formats.

* Inclusion of provisions for a "Code of Ethics" for the gaming publishers; have due diligence of online gaming platforms, including a robust grievance redressal mechanism and mandatory know-your-customer norms. * Any online gaming platform offering real money online games to Indian users should have a legal entity incorporated under Indian law. Provide blocking powers for the government to deal with unregistered online gaming platforms.

* Have a three-tier dispute resolution mechanism, consisting of a gaming platform, self-regulatory organizations of gaming platforms and an oversight committee led by an appropriate ministry.

