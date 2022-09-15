Left Menu

5 dead, 12 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J-K's Rajouri

Five persons were killed and 12 others injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday. The accident comes a day after 11 people were killed and 28 others injured in another accident in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:51 IST
5 dead, 12 injured as bus plunges into gorge in J-K's Rajouri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were killed and 12 others injured when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday. The bus, which was on its way to Jammu from Surankote Poonch, skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge at Deri Ralyot in Manjakote area, they said.

Security forces and local residents have launched a rescue operation, they added. The accident comes a day after 11 people were killed and 28 others injured in another accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022