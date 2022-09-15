Left Menu

IAF team rehearses ahead of air show in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:58 IST
IAF team rehearses ahead of air show in Bhubaneswar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Bhubaneswar were elated on Thursday after witnessing a fleet of air force aircraft making a round in the sky over the Odisha capital a day ahead of an aerobatic display.

The exhibition by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force will be held over the Balijatra Ground located on the Kuakhai river bank near Jaripatana at 10 am on Friday.

A fleet of nine aircraft hovered over the sky on Thursday morning as it conducted a rehearsal over the venue. The event will be held to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

''Hello Bhubaneswar!'' the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team tweeted along with a video of aircraft flying in the sky.

The Suryakiran (sunrays) will conduct another air show near the Raj Bhavan in Puri on Sunday.

The IAF had held an air show in Cuttack in 2016 to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022