IAF team rehearses ahead of air show in Bhubaneswar

Residents of Bhubaneswar were elated on Thursday after witnessing a fleet of air force aircraft making a round in the sky over the Odisha capital a day ahead of an aerobatic display.

The exhibition by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force will be held over the Balijatra Ground located on the Kuakhai river bank near Jaripatana at 10 am on Friday.

A fleet of nine aircraft hovered over the sky on Thursday morning as it conducted a rehearsal over the venue. The event will be held to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

''Hello Bhubaneswar!'' the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team tweeted along with a video of aircraft flying in the sky.

The Suryakiran (sunrays) will conduct another air show near the Raj Bhavan in Puri on Sunday.

The IAF had held an air show in Cuttack in 2016 to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik.

