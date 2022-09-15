Amazon warehouse workers to vote on strike action - UK trade union
Hundreds of workers at an Amazon warehouse in the central English city of Coventry are to vote on potential strike action in a dispute over pay, trade union GMB said on Thursday.
The ballot will close on Oct. 19, the union said, with any industrial action likely to take place in November.
