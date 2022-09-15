NAREDCO to hold property expo in Mumbai during Sep 30-Oct 2; over 100 builders participating

Realtors body NAREDCO's Maharashtra wing on Thursday said it will organise a property exhibition in Mumbai during September 30-October 2 where over 100 builders will participate with price and other discounts to boost sales. National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Maharashtra said in a statement that it is organising the 'Homethon Property Expo 2022' at Jio Convention Centre, located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). Around 50,000 home buyers are expected to visit the exhibition. More than 100 builders will showcase their projects being developed across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur.

There will also be a pavilion of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), which will help home-buyers to conduct timely due diligence of the developers' project registration details.

At the exhibition, developers are expected to come up with various offers such as better pricing, best Deals, no stamp duty, no registration charges, no GST, no processing fee and special home loan offers, spot benefits, no cancellation fee, and a plethora of other festive offers. Lucky draws will also be held at the exhibition where homebuyers can get a chance to win car, phone and gold among others. There are special incentives for brokerage firms for closing deals at the Exhibition. Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said: ''Following a two-year pandemic in which everything was limited to digital, customers will be able to see what Maharashtra's top developers have to offer in real-time. The upcoming festive property expo is an excellent opportunity for fence-sitters to convert into actual home-buyers as the property market is on an upward trend.'' Almost all the prominent developers who have projects in the MMR are expected to participate at the exhibition including Hiranandani Group, Godrej Properties, K Raheja Corp, Runwal Group, Piramal Realty, Puravankara, L&T Realty, Chandak Group, Tata Realty, Birla Estates, Shapoorji Pallonji, The Wadhwa Group, Tribeca Trump Towers and Transcon Developers among others.

ICICI Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, TATA Capital and LIC Housing Finance, among others, would also be present to help facilitate home loans at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)